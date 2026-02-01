Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch award ceremony in India

Grammy Awards 2026: The 68th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday with a different focus than last year. This year, the focus will be on music, with Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more going head-to-head. The 2025 award show was completely reimagined and refocused to relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires. Grammy Awards 2026: The event will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (AFP)

How and where can you watch the show in India The main show will air live on CBS beginning at 8 pm Eastern on Sunday, which will be 6.30 am IST on Monday. The Grammys can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Paramount premium plan subscribers will be able to stream the Grammys live; Paramount essential subscribers will have on-demand access the next day. The premiere ceremony will take place just ahead of the Grammys’ ceremony at 3:30 pm eastern (2 am IST on Monday) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

Who will host the event, and where will it take place Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a sixth and final year. The show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena.

Who’s nominated at the 2025 Grammys Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy Award nominations with nine. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer-songwriter Cirkut follow with seven nominations each. Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea all boast six nominations. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, the Creator have five each.

Who’s attending and performing at the Grammys Doechii, Harry Styles, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor will present at the event.

Artists who will perform include Justin Bieber, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Rosé, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga and all eight of this year’s best new artist nominees-- Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, global girl group Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will take the stage for the in memoriam. Ms Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honour Ozzy Osbourne.