Mumbai, Grammy-winning desert blues legends Tinariwen will headline the first India Jazz Project, a new luxury-forward music and culture movement sent to debut in February across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Grammy-winning musicians Tinariwen to headline the inaugural edition of India Jazz Project

Organised by Foreword , the IJP is envisioned as a cultural platform where global artistry meets India’s evolving creative landscape, bringing together jazz, blues, soul and contemporary world sounds.

Each city will feature Tinariwen alongside some of India’s most accomplished jazz and blues musicians, creating a stage where international and Indian talent converge, according to a release here.

“India has a rich and often overlooked history in jazz and blues, and the India Jazz Project is our effort to bring that legacy into a global conversation. With IJP, we want to create a platform where world-class artists find a home in India, and where Indian audiences gain access to the finest international talent alongside our own exceptional jazz and blues musicians," IJP co-founder Arpan Peter said.

Co-founder Somanna PM said it is time that Indian cultural platforms reflect the evolution in other spheres.

"With the India Jazz Project, we want to build a movement where the country’s culinary and hospitality prowess stands shoulder to shoulder with the sophistication of jazz and blues. This is an opportunity to showcase the best of India, on stage, at the bar, and in the way we collectively experience culture,” Somanna said.

Tinariwen was formed in the 1980s by Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, Hassan Ag Touhami, and Inteyeden Ag Ableline, while they were living in exile in southern Algeria. Over time, the group emerged as one of the most influencial global acts by introducing the world to their Saharan soundscapes.

Born from the desert camps of the Tuareg rebellion, their music carries the poetry of exile, freedom, and resilience - woven through swirling guitar lines, meditative rhythms, and haunting call-and-response vocals that have captivated audiences worldwide, the release stated.

Winners of the Grammy Award for Best World Music Album, Tinariwen have collaborated with artists like Carlos Santana, Thom Yorke, The Black Keys, Mark Lanegan, and Warren Ellis.

