Great American State Fair lineup: Young MC, Morris Day pull out of Trump-linked event- full list of performers

Just hours after the lineup for the "Great American State Fair" was made public, several artists began distancing themselves from the White House-backed event, with some saying they were never told about its political ties.

Several artists are distancing themselves from the Great American State Fair.(Instagram/ @themorrisday & @youngmc89)

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The fair is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall in Washington, DC as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It is being organized by Freedom 250, a public-private partnership established by President Donald Trump.

Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach announced the lineup on Wednesday, naming artists including Grammy-nominated singer Martina McBride, dance music group C+C Music Factory, funk group The Commodores, rapper Vanilla Ice and rapper Flo Rida, according to The Independent.

The fair will also feature "live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming, and family-friendly attractions stretching from the US Capitol to the Washington Monument," Krach said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Evanna Howell? NASCAR team staffer suspended indefinitely after alleged assault Full Great American State Fair lineup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Evanna Howell? NASCAR team staffer suspended indefinitely after alleged assault Full Great American State Fair lineup {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here is a complete look at who is performing and when, per WTOP News: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is a complete look at who is performing and when, per WTOP News: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} June 25 - Country artist Martina McBride kicks off the fair. She is best known for her hit "Independence Day." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} June 25 - Country artist Martina McBride kicks off the fair. She is best known for her hit "Independence Day." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} June 26 - The entire night is dedicated to '90s music, with four acts on the bill: C+C Music Factory, known for "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)"

Vanilla Ice, the multiplatinum rapper behind the 1990 hit "Ice Ice Baby"

Milli Vanilli, known for "Girl You Know It's True"

Young MC, famous for “Bust a Move”, though he has since announced he will not be performing at the event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} June 26 - The entire night is dedicated to '90s music, with four acts on the bill: C+C Music Factory, known for "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)"

Vanilla Ice, the multiplatinum rapper behind the 1990 hit "Ice Ice Baby"

Milli Vanilli, known for "Girl You Know It's True"

Young MC, famous for “Bust a Move”, though he has since announced he will not be performing at the event {{/usCountry}}

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June 27 - Funk and soul group The Commodores take the stage, known for classic hits like "Brick House" and "Easy."

July 2 - Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs, known for hit songs "Low," “Right Round”

July 3 - Rocker Bret Michaels, front-man of the band Poison

Military Performances - Alongside the celebrity acts, the fair will also feature performances by the US Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, the Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble and Army Downrange Rock.

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Artists who are pulling out

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Within hours of the announcement, artists started backing out.

Rapper Young MC was among the first to speak out. "I have informed my agents that I will not be performing at the Freedom 250 event," he wrote on Facebook, per MS Now. “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed…I hope to perform in DC in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged,” he added.

Morris Day, the lead singer of Prince-linked band The Time, also confirmed he would not be taking part. "Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the Great American State Fair," he wrote on Instagram. “It's a no for me.”

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Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory, which was set to perform on the second day of the event, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday that he was not informed the show had any affiliation with President Trump and indicated he may reconsider the group's participation, per MS Now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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