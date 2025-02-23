Menu Explore
Guru Randhawa gets injured while doing 'first stunt' for film, shares pic from hospital: Bahut mushkil kaam action waala

ByAnanya Das
Feb 23, 2025 02:20 PM IST

In a photo, Guru Randhawa lay on the bed with a bandage across his forehead. He smiled feebly as he flashed the thumbs-up sign.

Singer and actor Guru Randhawa has been hospitalised after he suffered serious injuries while performing his first stunt for the upcoming film Shaunki Sardar. Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the singer shared an update on his health with fans. (Also Read | Guru Randhawa shares video after visiting Mahakumbh Mela, takes a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Watch)

Guru Randhawa shared a picture from the hospital.
Guru Randhawa shared a picture from the hospital.

Guru Randhawa hospitalised post stunt injury

He posted a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a cervical collar. In the photo, Guru lay on the bed with a bandage across his forehead. He smiled feebly as he flashed the thumbs-up sign.

Talking about his injury, he wrote in his caption, "My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar. Bahut mushkil kaam hai action waala (Action scenes are difficult), but I will work hard for my audience."

Fans wish him a speedy recovery

Soon after he shared the picture, fans took to the comment section to wish the actor a speedy recovery. "Get well soon, champ," wrote one fan. "Get well soon, paahji," said a person. "I can't see this post love you paji," wrote an Instagram user. A comment read, “We want quality work but not in exchange for your life or health.”

Shaunki Sardar is being directed by Dheeraj Rattan. It also stars Babbu Mann, Hashneen Chauhan, Karina Sorelli, Nimrit Ahluwalia, and Tiffany Kennedy among others.

Guru recently visited Mahakumbh Mela

The incident took place just weeks after he visited the Mahakumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. On Instagram, Guru shared a video from his visit. "Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God's blessing. Har Har Gange!" shared Guru, reflecting on the profound peace and positivity the holy waters brought him.

Guru is known for chart-topping songs such as Lahore, Patola, Ishare Tere, High Rated Gabru, Slowly Slowly and Tere Te. His debut song was Same Girl.

See More
