Guru Randhawa supports move to make Punjabi must in the state's schools: ‘My whole existence is because of my language’

Singer Guru Randhawa, who has carved a place for himself in showbiz through Punjabi songs, has come out in strong support of the Punjab government's recent decision to make Punjabi a compulsory subject in schools across the state. Late on Wednesday night, Guru took to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Guru Randhawa lauds Punjab government

“PUNJABI Language is must for every student studying in PUNJAB no matter what the board is. Its our Pride and mother,” he wrote, adding, “We respect all languages but Punjabi language is our culture and roots. My whole existence is because of my Language and the songs in Punjabi (folded hand emoji). Forever Proud Villager, Proud Punjabi , Proud Indian (Folded hand emoji)”.

Guru is known for his chartbusters such as Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani and Lagdi Lahore Di. In 2022, he released Punjabiyan Di Dhee, Tera Saath Ho and Designer with Yo Yo Honey Singh, which garnered more than 21 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours. Next, he will be seen in the film Shaunki Sardar.

About the directive

On Wednesday, the Punjab government made it mandatory for all schools in the state, irrespective of the educational board, to teach Punjabi as a main and compulsory subject.

Under the new directive, all schools, whether affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will be required to include Punjabi in their curriculum. Addressing a press conference, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the AAP-led state government has issued a fresh notification with immediate effect whereby Punjabi will be the main subject for Class 10 under any education board in the state.