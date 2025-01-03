Guru Randhawa hints at tiff with T-series: ‘Big people face big problems’

Guru Randhawa has sparked speculation about a potential feud with music label T-Series. The singer hinted that he has been dealing with a copyright issue, but has chosen to maintain silence until now. Now, he is ready to come forward and address the matter publicly. Also read: Amid farmers' protest, Guru Randhawa urges government to listen to their needs; trolls ask 'paise mil gaye?' Guru Randhawa took to social media to put out the cryptic post.

Guru at odds with T-Series?

It is Guru’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which hinted at trouble between the artist and the music label, leaving fans curious about the nature of the issue and what he might reveal next.

Guru opened up about the issue when one user wrote, “@TSeries is trying to block Guru from working independently or with another label! Shame on you”. It came with a screenshot which read, “The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by TSeries Music”.

Reacting to the post, Guru responded, “Big people faces big problems. The issue will get resolved in few days and we will come back stronger then ever”.

“This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues but ya its time to address and let you all know whats happening at the backend from past 1.5 year. But yess hopefully it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way,” he shared, adding, “Till then spread love. God is the greatest”.

Fans come out to support

As soon as Guru hinted at the issue with T-Series, his fans rallied around him, offering words of encouragement and support on social media.

“Agreed Guru... We are with you,” one user wrote, with another sharing, “Stay strong and confidential as you always do! We're here for you to support you through thick and thin! This too shall Pass”.

“Hmm and you move forward, we are always by your side and will be, and we support you always and yes all problems will be solved by the grace of allah inshallah,” read one comment.

“Finally some one has the guts to stand against the mafia industry,” one user wrote, with another sharing, “Always standing with you Guru”.

“My love, support, blessings and best wishes always with you... Keep growing everyday... Stay strong, stay safe,” read one comment.

One user shared, “God is with you. Stay true,firm and strong you are going to win all the battles. May God remove your hardships and worries”.

About Guru

Guru is known for his chartbusters such as Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani and Lagdi Lahore Di. In 2022, he released Punjabiyan Di Dhee, Tera Saath Ho and Designer with Yo Yo Honey Singh, which garnered more than 21 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours.

Last year, it was reported that Vikram Shapribhan Singh, known professionally as Vee, had filed a lawsuit against Guru Randhawa, T-Series, and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. for copyright infringement. The case revolved around allegations that T-Series unlawfully used the complainant’s sound recordings, works, and performances without obtaining prior authorisation or permission.