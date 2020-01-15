Street Dancer 3D song Lagdi Lahore Di: Guru Randhawa recreates his hit number for Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:09 IST

The makers of Street Dancer 3D have released a recreated version of Guru Randhawa’s hit 2017 Punjabi number, Lahore. Titled Lagdi Lahore Di, the new song shows Varun Dhawan practising dance with Nora Fatehi, who plays his girlfriend in the film, while drawing closer to Shraddha Kapoor also as the two dance together on a rooftop.

Guru has himself rewritten the song with additional lyrics and has sung it all over again with Tulsi Kumar. While the song is much slower than the original one, the visuals of Nora and Varun grooving on a air strip with a plane parked in the background look interesting. Nora has also attempted a few difficult dance steps in the song. The song begins with Varun flirting with Shraddha. It ends with a kiss between the two after a gruelling dance sequence.

Nora, who has performed several dance numbers in films such as Marjaavaan, feels Street Dancer 3D will give the required push to her career in Bollywood. Talking about her role in the film, she told IANS in an interview, “It is a huge film and I have a very prominent and important role in it and the audience has the opportunity to see me dance and act at the same time. The positioning I have in this movie is something the people are looking forward to see and the experience shooting on the sets has been life changing as a performer. I am dancing in this movie in a very different style which I have never tried before and there is so many elements in the movie which are new for me and the audience to see. And I believe this will be a push in my career.”

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 5: Ajay Devgn film heads towards Rs 100 cr club, Deepika Padukone’s movie collects Rs 23 cr

The Remo D’Souza directorial is about dancers from India and Pakistan who unify against all odds for a common cause. The film, also starring Prabhu Deva (as Ram Prasad), Nora Fatehi (as Mia) and Aparshakti Khurana, is set to hit the screens on January 24 in 3D and 2D versions. It will clash with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut as a kabaddi player.

Follow @htshowbiz for more