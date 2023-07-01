Hailey Bieber slams ‘hatred’ of those pitting her against Selena Gomez: I want to be able to bring people together

Hailey Bieber is opening up about being pitted against Selena Gomez time and again. After the recent TikTok drama involving the Rare singer that grabbed headlines and also resulted in Hailey getting death threats, she said that the 'vile, disgusting hatred' is completely a false narrative made up to divide two women. (Also read: ‘Be nice or don’t say anything’: Hailey Bieber slams fans leaving ‘nasty comments’ on Selena Gomez's posts)

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber feud

Hailey Bieber has commented on the media attention on her feud with Selena Gomez.

The online feud started when singer Selena Gomez posted on her TikTok and confessed how she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows a few months ago. Kylie Jenner then posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, and then also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows. Users noted that Hailey (who is married to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber) and Kylie were mean to Selena without any reason.

Hailey Bieber on nasty comments

Now, appearing on the Bloomberg Originals series The Circuit With Emily Chang, when Hailey was asked about the TikTok drama, she said, "I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez—this is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

Hailey says its disappointing

Further adding how she hates the idea of two women being pitted against one another, Hailey said, "I don't like this whole idea of Team This Person and Team This Person. I'm just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together... I hate it. I've hated it since the beginning. And I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood when it's like time and time again I don't know why I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem. It's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It's the world we live in unfortunately.”

Selena and Justin Bieber were in a relationship for around eight years. Justin broke up with Selena in March 2018. Hailey and Justin got engaged in July 2018 and were officially married by the end of the year.

