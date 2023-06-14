‘Be nice or don’t say anything’: Hailey Beiber slams fans leaving ‘nasty comments’ on Selena Gomez's posts

Hailey Bieber has asked her fans to stop posting“nasty comments” on Selena Gomez’s social media posts amid their current feud. “If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts, just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” Hailey posted on her Instagram stories recently. Hailey Bieber has asked her fans to stop posting“nasty comments” on Selena Gomez’s social media posts (selenagomez/Instagram and haileybieber/Instagram)

She added, “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

Hailey shared the post after haters left inappropriate comments on Selena’s latest post. People alleged she is “jealous” of Hailey and her husband Juntin Bieber, who is Selena’s ex. “Hailey wants to be selena so badly,” one user wrote on her post. Another said, “God!! She's going to sing about Justin again leave him alone, MOVE ON”. “Karma always hits back! Now get the taste of hate comments and please stop being the victim because we all know who started this drama,” wrote one user, while another commented, “The master of manipulation everybody”.

Back in March, Selena urged her own fans to stop sending her “death threats” to Hailey online.“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote on social media at the time. She added that “no one” should have to face “hate or bullying” and she doesn’t “stand for” it. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” she said.

Selna and Hailey have been pitted against each other for a long time, one reason being Justin is Selena’s ex. Selena reportedly dated Justin after splitting from Nick Jonas. The two dated on and off over as many as eight years, before they finally called it quits in 2018. Gomez has also been linked to stars like Zedd, Charlie Puth and The Weeknd over the course of the next few years.

It was also rumoured that Gomez recently dated The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after they were first spotted in January 2023 at a New York City bowling alley. Two months later, in March 2023, she was spotted having dinner with Zayn Malik in New York City.

