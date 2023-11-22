Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall gets restraining order against bandmate John Oates amid shocking legal battle

American pop duo Hall & Oates members are currently embroiled in a mysterious legal battle. Frontman Daryl Hall sued his bandmate John Oates on November 16 as per RadarOnline. Following the lawsuit filed in Nashville, Tennesse, the 77-year-old pop icon was granted a restraining order against Oates, 75. As the court documents are sealed, not much information about the lawsuit is disclosed to the public. Daryl Hall and John Oates are engaged in a legal battle

The day after Hall filed an undisclosed complaint against Oates, the court officially granted him a temporary restraining order, beginning November 30. The Nashville Chancery Court confirmed the existence of the lawsuit to Variety. Hall and Oates have performed together, on and off, for years but the duo mostly have their separate acts and perform solo. Earlier this month, Oates performed in Arizona as a part of his latest tour.

According to TMZ, in an episode of Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, taking a dig at Hall, Oates referred to him as his “business partner” and not his “creative partner.” The Philadelphia-based R&B duo was formed in 1975. They rose to fame during the mid-1970s to the late 1980s. Their genre is a fusion of rock and roll, soul, and rhythm and blues. Hall & Oates' hit songs include- Rich Girl, Kiss on My List, Private Eyes, and Out of Touch.

Soon after the news about the pop duo's legal battle broke on social media, fans flooded X, formerly Twitter with posts expressing their shock over the mysterious situation. One fan wrote, “Smh Hall & Oates can’t be beefing they gave us bangers.” Another said, “This universe is doomed. Daryl Hall has filed a lawsuit and restraining order against John Oates.” One more fan expressed, “Oh no, I hope they can work it out... They have classics.” Yet another remarked, “No! Damnit. I was hoping they'd have another tour again.”