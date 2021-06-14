Home / Entertainment / Music / Happy birthday M Jayachandran: 6 Malayalam melodies composed by him that deserve your attention
Music composer and singer M Jayachandran works primarily in the Malayalam film industry.
Happy birthday M Jayachandran: 6 Malayalam melodies composed by him that deserve your attention

  • On the birthday of Malayalam music composer and singer M Jayachandran, here is a collection of some of his most memorable compositions.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Malayalam music composer and singer M Jayachandran is known for his singing and melodious compositions. M Jayachandran enjoys a huge fan following and is one of the most established names in the world of music in the South Indian film industries.

In a career spanning over three decades, M Jayachandran has successfully composed music for many films and has been a recipient of many prestigious honours including the National Film award and a seven-time winner of the Kerala State Film awards.

The engineer-turned-music composer has given many hits to South Indian cinema. On his birthday on Monday, check out some of his best songs:

Innate Ente Nenjile

Innate Ente Nenjile, from 2003 Malayalam Balettan starring Mohanlal, is an all-time hit. The song encapsulates the pain of losing one’s father and memories associated. The song bagged Jayachandhran the best music director award in the state.

Kannil Kannil Minimum

Kannil Kannil Minnum is from the 2003 film, Gaurisankaram. The film starred Kavya Madhavan and Munna Simon in the lead. The song became a blockbuster and bagged Jayachandran the Kerala State Film Award for best music director.

Hrudhayathin

Hrudhayathin is a song from the 2020 film, Karayilekku Oru. The soulful melodies from the film bagged Jayachandran the best music director award from the state government.

Also read: Neena Gupta tells Kareena Kapoor about being dumped by man she was about to marry: 'I used to live with him'

Kolakuzhal Vili Ketto

This song from the 2007 film Nivedyam is a treat to the ears. The songs were one driving force behind the film's success.

Rakkilithan

This song, from the 2003 film Perumazhakkalam, portrays the despair of the characters. Rakkilithan earned the composer Kerala State Film Award.

Katte Katte

Apart from singing and composing, Jayachandran is also known for his experiments with music. For Katte Katte, he brought in a touch of folk music.


