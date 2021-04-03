Harshdeep Kaur celebrates one-month birthday of her baby boy Hunar: 'This little boy has already taught me so much'

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who recently welcomed her first child, celebrated his one-month birthday and shared a new pic with him. She also confessed her love for the newborn and expressed hopes that she gives him the 'best of everything'.

Posting a monochrome picture of herself holding the baby, Harshdeep wrote on Instagram, "Can’t believe Hunar is 1 Month old today.. time truly flies...Today I celebrate 1 month of being a mother This little boy has already taught me so much ! I love you my little munchkin and I hope to give you the best of everything I can. .Thank you @mommyshotsbyamrita for capturing this beautiful moment!. #HarshdeepKaur #HunarSingh #Hunar #MotherSon #mommyson #motherhood #unconditionallove."

Harshdeep had announced the arrival of Hunar last month with a family photo and captioned it, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!"

Ahead of the baby's arrival, Harshdeep attended a baby shower thrown by her friend,singer Neeti Mohan, who is also pregnant with her first child. Both had shared pictures wearing 'mommy-to-be' sashes. Close friends and family were present at the bash.

Also read: Priyanka reveals her bond with pet Diana: 'It was she and I, alone in New York'

Harshdeep announced her pregnancy earlier in February, sharing two pictures from her maternity shoot on Instagram. While the first picture showed Harshdeep smiling with her hands around her baby bump, the second picture showed her posing with husband Mankeet Singh. She wrote alongside the post, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 Need your Blessings.”