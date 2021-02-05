Harshdeep Kaur to welcome first child in March, Neeti Mohan says 'masi can't wait'
Singer Harshdeep Kaur has confirmed that she and her husband, Mankeet Singh, are expecting their first child. The baby is due to arrive in March.
Harshdeep has shared two adorable pictures from her maternity shoot, on Instagram. While the first picture showed Harshdeep smiling with her hands around her baby bump, the second picture showed her candidly posing with Mankeet. She wrote in caption, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 Need your Blessings.”
Her friends and fans were excited to hear the news and showered her with love in the comments section. Neeti Mohan called herself a masi (aunt) and wrote, "My dearest Paine @mankeet_singh many many congratulations to you and the entire family. Masi can't wait to meet and hold the blessed Baby." Shreya Ghoshal reacted, "Wow! What a wonderful news!! Congratulations dear @harshdeepkaurmusic @mankeet_singh March baby!!"
Kanika Kapoor called it the "best news". Armaan Malik also wrote, "OMG. This is so exciting! So happy for you guys!" Singer Lisa Mishra wrote, "Oh my goodness! What beautiful news, Harshdeep! Lots of love." Singer Raghav Sachar wrote, "This is absolutely awesome news sweetheart. So happy for u guys." Papon, Shankar Mahadevan, Adnan Sami, Salim Merchant and many others from the fraternity also congratulated the couple.
Actor Kirti Kulhari commented, "Awwww many congratulations to this beautiful family... Rab raakha." TV actor Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "Most amazing news I've heard in days! So happy for you both!"
Harshdeep shared another picture from the maternity shoot on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I feel very blessed. Thank you for all your wishes and making our day so so special!"
