Haryanvi rapper Fazilpuria escapes unhurt after unknown assailants open fire at his car near Gurugram: Report

Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, escaped unhurt after unidentified assailants opened fire at his vehicle near Gurugram. As per a News18 report, the incident took place on Monday on the Southern Peripheral Road near Badshahpur. Fazilpuria became a hit nationwide with the 2014 song Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull.

Shooting at Fazilpuria's car near Gurgaon

Fazilpuria was inside his car when several rounds were fired at it. As per the report, eyewitnesses said that the assailants were able to flee the scene immediately after the attack. No injuries were reported. The police have started an investigation into the incident. Authorities are reviewing the footage from the CCTV and gathering evidence.

About Fazilpuria's career

The singer became a hit nationwide with the 2014 song Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull, which later became a part of the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan. The track was produced by Badshah. His other popular songs include Jimmy Choo, Party, and Millionaire. Fazilpuria got his stage name after the village he hails from Fazilpur, near Gurugram.

Fazilpuria made headlines in 2024 over snake venom case

Last year, Fazilpuria was in the news after the Lucknow unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated movable and immovable assets worth over ₹58 lakh belonging to him and YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a snake venom case registered by Gautambuddhnagar police, according to senior ED officials in Lucknow.

At that time, a senior ED official confirmed that the confiscated properties included approximately three acres of land in Bijnor registered in Fazilpuria’s name, as well as bank accounts belonging to Elvish, Fazilpuria, and a private firm that produced their videos. The ED had questioned Fazilpuria twice since May 2024 but remained unsatisfied with his responses. He was questioned for several hours at the ED Lucknow office in July last year about the use of a snake in one of his popular songs.

The ED had registered a case under the PMLA related to a snake venom-rave party due to the large financial transactions involved in the racket in February 2024. Earlier, Fazilpuria was arrested on March 17 last year and placed in 14-day judicial custody. He was granted bail five days later.