How Travis Kelce's plans to impress Taylor Swift 'fell flat' on Christmas, ex shares 'karma' message

Christmas cheer wasn't enough to save Travis Kelce's grand plans for pop superstar Taylor Swift. The NFL star playing in front of his girlfriend Taylor Swift, had a challenging match and failed to score a big goal in a devastating loss. On December 25, the Cruel Summer singer graced the stands of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City alongside her family to cheer on beau Kelce's Chiefs in their match against the Las Vegas Raiders. Travis was close, just 76 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards for the season but he missed. Adding salt to the burn Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole shared a cryptic message on social media this week ahead of the couple’s Christmas plan. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole(Instagram/patty_cuts, iamkaylanicole)

Also read: Taylor Swift enjoys a 'wife moment' as family joins Travis Kelce for Kansas City Christmas showdown: Watch

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Travis Kelce’s Christmas caper with Taylor Swift goes sideways

Cheering him on from the stands, Taylor Swift was there sporting a Christmas cap with his jersey number 87 on it alongside her mom Andrea, dad, Scott, and brother, Austin. If Travis's plans had worked out, he would have continued his record as the tight end with the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Sadly, he was unable to impress Taylor and her family or get any records. Kelce had a tough game, only gaining 44 yards and not scoring a touchdown. The Chiefs' offense faced difficulties and lost to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travis Kelce’s ex takes a dig on his Christmas plan with Taylor Swift

After a rocky on-again, off-again romance, Kelce and Nicole broke up in 2022. Following his rumored relationship with Swift starting in September, Nicole has often posted cryptic messages. This week, she shared a poem containing the suggestive line "karma is real." She posted an excerpt of a poem by Ash Taylor’s poem "Love isn't confusing. karma is real. The belief you have in yourself determines the life you have. Every painful experience is a lesson in disguise."

Following fast-paced dating, including concert trips and regular visits, Swift and Kelce are reportedly spending their first Christmas together in his new mansion, celebrating three months as a couple.