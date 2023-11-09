Hozier extends Unreal Unearth Tour into 2024 with 37 new shows across North America

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has announced new dates for his ongoing Unreal Unearth Tour. The 33-year-old singer took to social media to reveal his plans for the 2024 North American leg of the tour. The venues for his upcoming shows include stadium, arena, and amphitheatre performances across North America at iconic venues like Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The Take Me To Church singer captioned his announcement post on X, “After the sweetest run of US shows, I’m delighted to announce these brand new #UnrealUnearth tour dates for next year Tour tickets go on sale on November 17th, I can’t wait to be back and I hope to see you there.” NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 05: Hozier performs at Ascend Amphitheater on October 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

For the extended shows, Hozier will bring Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Rusell as a special guest. The European leg of the tour is set to begin in late November with dates running into December including UK and Ireland arena shows. The Unreal Unearth Tour takes its name from Hozier's third studio album which was released earlier this summer on August 18. Its singles include the songs- Eat Your Young, All Things End, Francesca, Unknown / Nth, and De Selby (Part 2).

Soon after Hozier made the announcement, fans were overjoyed. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “THANK YOUUUU FOR ANSWERING MY PRAYERS.” Another fan said, “I missed you in Chattanooga this year and was devastated. I’m going to one of these shows no matter how far I have to travel.” One more fan expressed, “You truly are an angel for coming to Ohio twice.” Yet another fan said, “THANK YOU FOR COMING TO FLORIDA!!!!”

