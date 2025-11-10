HyunA faints while performing at Macau music festival, carried off stage by bodyguard; later apologises to fans

South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, and model HyunA fainted during her performance in Macau. As per the Korea Times, the show halted immediately after she collapsed and fell to the floor. Later, HyunA took to Instagram and apologised to her fans. She said that she will "try to develop more stamina and work hard consistently." HyunA performed at the Waterbomb 2025 Macau music festival.

HyunA faints while performing on stage

On Sunday, HyunA fainted while performing Bubble Pop at the Waterbomb 2025 Macau music festival. In several videos, after HyunA fainted, dancers rushed to help her. Following that, a security guard carried her offstage. This made fans take to social media and express concern for HyunA. A fan said, "Should ensure health first." A comment read, "Maybe it’s the heat, and I hope that she's okay!"

Fans worried about HyunA

"That's not a safe way to carry out a person who needs medical attention. Should use a stretcher for safety reasons, he could also slip and fall in his haste," a comment read. An Instagram user said, "She doesn't need to apologise, she was the one hurt, I hope she is doing ok, it seems like vasovagal syncope or a severe drop in blood glucose, I hope it's nothing serious." As per the report, HyunA recently shared that she lost 10 kilograms in one month. She revealed this after rumours of weight gain.

HyunA shares post on Instagram

On Instagram, a part of HyunA's post read, “I’m really sorry. It was a short break between performances, but I wanted to show you my best. I don’t remember anything that happened, and I feel like I wasn’t professional.”

She apologised and added, “I’ll try to build my strength and keep working hard. It would be great if everything went the way I want, but I’ll try. I want to thank you for loving and supporting me from when I was so young until now.”

About HyunA

HyunA, whose original name is Kim Hyun-ah, debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007. She left it and joined 4Minute. The group debuted in June 2009. The next year, HyunA started her solo career with the debut single Change.

Her first extended play was Bubble Pop, followed by her second extended play, Melting. Her other extended plays include A Talk, A+, A'wesome, and I'm Not Cool, among others.