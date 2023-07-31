‘I loved it,’ Ed Sheeran learns and serves hot dog at the Wieners Circle

Ed Sheeran took on a fun challenge working at a Chicago hotdog spot where the staff are infamous for being rude to customers. Ed Sheeran handled the rude treatment at Chicago’s legendary hot dog spot.(Twitter)

The British singer-songwriter, 32, who is travelling across the US with his + - = ÷ x (“Mathematics”) Tour, got behind the counter at The Wieners Circle on Saturday and learned how to make Chicago-style hot dogs.

The well-known restaurant is famous for its loud, vulgar treatment of customers, and Sheeran was not immune from the employees’ jabs.

The 32-year-old shared a video on Instagram of a worker announcing, “We’re gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf***er Wiener’s Circle and I’m gonna teach that wanker how to make a f***ing hot dog.” In the profanity-laden video, the same worker debuts Sheeran to screaming fans, who she also tells to “shut the f*** up” and “shove [a hotdog] up you’re a**.”

Sheeran appeared to have a great time, laughing and smiling as he handed out hot dogs. “Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today,” he wrote alongside the video.

He continued, “This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x.”

The Wieners Circle also posted photos and tweets of Sheeran’s visit, joking that he was “way too proper and friendly” and that he had “a lot to learn.” They also showed the huge crowd that showed up outside the restaurant to see him.

On Sunday, the singer reflected on his weekend in Chicago, writing, “Broke the attendance record at Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend, played a subtract show to a pin drop silence crowd, got shouted at serving hotdogs, and got a new tattoo.”

He ended the post on a cryptic note, writing, “Autumn is coming, tell a friend x.”

The ‘Shape of You’ singer played shows at both The Chicago Theatre and Soldier Field over the weekend, where he told the crowd that he had broken the all-time attendance record.

“Chicago! We’ve broken the ticket record for tonight,” he said, according to a tweet from Soldier Field. “This is the largest concert that’s ever been here. There are 73,000 of you here tonight! Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night.”