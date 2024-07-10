I’m hard at work on my new album: Jin finally shares details; says he postponed parties post discharge for BTS ARMY
Talking about his priorities, after his discharge, Jin placed BTS fans at the top. He said he has to show his “gratitude before I do anything else”.
BTS' eldest member, Jin, has finally shared some more details about his new album. In an interview with Weverse magazine, Jin also revealed that he postponed "everything so I could meet the fans" after getting discharged from his military service recently. (Also Read | BTS' Jin says he lost temper at another soldier during military service, shares people in his squad called him ‘God’)
Jin says meeting BTS ARMY after his service was priority
Talking about BTS fans, Jin said, "When I left the army, I postponed everything so I could meet the fans. I told my family and friends ahead of time, 'I need to see ARMY, so I’d appreciate it if you didn’t ask about throwing any parties for my discharge until after this week.' People told me, 'You just got out—you should take a break. Let’s meet up.' I got out on Wednesday and didn’t make one plan until after Sunday. All that other stuff could wait. Seeing my fans is my top priority—I have to show my gratitude before I do anything else, I think. No question about it. It’s always been that way, so now it’s what everybody’s come to expect. ARMY supports me, and they really make me happy. They’re incredibly important to me, so it just makes sense that I’d think to put my time with them first."
Jin talks about his album
Jin also talked about singing Super Tuna recently during his first show post military discharge. He said, "The song was already ready to go, so I just kept listening to it for the second verse. But you can actually still tell how nervous I was. (laughs) Oh! And I’m hard at work on my new album. Fortunately, the guys all finished making their own albums before enlisting, and now Jimin’s is coming out. That made me think I better not wait too long to release mine after his is out, so I’m working to get it done fast. It’d be nice to go on some variety shows, too."
More about Jin
Jin ended more than 500 days of South Korean military service on June 12, crying tears of joy, with group members--RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook embracing him. Jin was the first member of the group to enlist in December 2022.
