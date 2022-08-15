Independence Day special: How it’s like to sing for the jawans

From touring the world to winning big awards – being appreciated and loved always feels special. But for musicians who’ve had the opportunity of performing at India’s borders and entertaining the jawans of various regiments, nothing beats the contentment that they get when they see the Army sing and dance. On India’s 76th Independence Day, musicians Sukhwinder Singh, Kailash Kher, Shilpa Rao and Shibani Kashyap share how singing for our country’s protectors feels like.

Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh

I have had the honour of performing for our jawans in Ranikhet (Uttarakhand) and at the Wagah-Attari border (Punjab). Every time I perform for the Army, I feel proud. I feel blessed as an artiste to have the fortune of doing something for my country and its protectors. I particularly remember my performance at the Wagah border a few years ago, when not just Indians, but also the officers and workers from Pakistan gathered and enjoyed my performance. I truly believe that music has the power to bring people together.

Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher

It’s an honour and a matter of pride for anyone to be a part of events that are dedicated to your country. As an artiste, whenever I manage to contribute towards anything that touches the hearts of my fellow Indians and adds value to the initiatives undertaken by the government, I feel proud. There’s a sense of pride whenever I sing for our country or our Army, as that’s my way of expressing my love for my motherland.

Shilpa Rao with the jawans

Shilpa Rao

Our Army protects us so that we can sleep at our homes in peace and when they became my audience, I felt honoured. I was grateful for the experience of singing for them. They have such a huge responsibility on their shoulders and the fact that I could entertain them and bring a smile on their faces felt so satisfying. When I was with them, I realised that there’s so much that we can do for our country.

Shibani Kashyap

Shibani Kashyap

I am an Army officer’s daughter, so I have been brought up with patriotism running in my blood. In 2016, when I got the opportunity to perform for the Army in Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir), which is around 30km from the Pakistan border, I felt honoured and privileged that I could be there with our soldiers, our protectors, who risk their lives to protect the country. It was indeed a wonderful concert and an amazing experience. It filled me with a feeling of pride.