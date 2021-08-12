Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Sawant recalls being 'very scared' of Anu Malik-Sonu Nigam passing harsh remark

Abhijeet Sawant has said he would be 'very scared that Anu Malik or Sonu Nigam might pass a harsh remark' when he was a contestant on Indian Idol. He also revealed that he thought such a comment 'would stay life-long' with him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Singer Abhijeet Sawant was the winner of the first season of Indian Idol.

Singer Abhijeet Sawant has recalled the time when he was a contestant on the music reality show Indian Idol. He revealed that he was 'very scared' his judges Anu Malik or Sonu Nigam passing 'a harsh remark'. He compared the first season with the ongoing one and said that 'no such thing' is happening now. Abhijeet was the winner of the first season.

Speaking to a leading daily, Abhijeet Sawant opened up about the controversy surrounding Amit Kumar's statement on the show and said, "I remember I used to be very scared that Anu Malik or Sonu Nigam might pass a harsh remark and think that it would stay life-long with me. There is no such thing happening now. Whatever is being rolled out is not for the contestants, it is only the audience that is being served...It's all become a business, and a cut-throat one at that."

On the show featuring stories on hardships, Abhijeet also said, "I remember at one point in Season 1 of Indian Idol, we had got disturbed about the sympathy wave that a certain contestant was running away with. Let me tell you that (we) were made to sit down and counselled."

Also Read | Neha Dhupia recalls battling Covid-19 during second pregnancy: 'Would sleep on the ground away from Mehr'

Earlier this year, Indian Idol 12 received criticism after Amit Kumar appeared in an episode dedicated to his father Kishore Kumar. After his appearance, Amit said that he didn't enjoy the episode and was asked to praise the contestants by the makers.

Abhijeet had then told a leading daily, “I feel if Amit Kumar ji would have even once mentioned that he is not liking the content, singing or the show can be done in a better way, I am sure the creative team would have definitely listened to him...I don’t think it is right to speak after the episode has aired."

The grand finale of the Indian Idol 12 will take place on August 15 in a 12-hour episode.

