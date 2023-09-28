Is this the chilling reason behind Joe-Sophie's messy divorce?

American pop singer Joe Jonas filed for a divorce from his then-wife Sophie Turner on September 5, 2023. Since then the duo have been involved in a long battle of children's custody and blame. American pop singer Joe Jonas filed for a divorce from his then-wife Sophie Turner on September 5, 2023. Since then the duo have been involved in a long battle of children's custody and blame.

In the legal documents of the divorce, Joe mentioned that his marriage with Sophie was “irretrievably broken.”

Additionally, the filing also stated that the breakdown of their marriage was very sudden due to an argument the couple had on Joe's birthday on August 15.

While many claims like Sophie's outgoing nature and Joe's less than supportive behaviour post the birth of their second daughter were credited for their divorce, apparent footage of their ring camera where Sophie was doing or saying something is considered to have been the event that was the final straw for Joe.

Well, the wait is over as an insider close to the situation has finally revealed what the footage showed.

According to the US Weekly, Joe saw Sophie badmouthing him to a friend and felt that was “the final straw” in their marriage.

“It wasn't anything more than that, but that was the final straw,” said the source.

Here's a look at their messy divorce affray:

Post the filing of the divorce on September 5, Joe and Sophie were seen together with their two daughters at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in NYC on September 18. According to the reports, the ex-couple seemed amicable as they sat alongside their kids in the casual Midtown restaurant.

However, the peace did not last long as two days later, on September 20, Sophie, 27, sued Joe, 34. She claimed that their children were being wrongfully detained in the U.S. despite her wishes to take Willa, 3 and their 14-month-old (referred to as D.J., in court paper) to her home back in England.

Responding to the same, Joe's rep gave a statement to the US Weekly magazine claiming that Sophie had filed only to "move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

On September 25, a judge ordered the duo to keep their kids in New York amid the divorce proceedings. Interestingly, a source told US Weekly that there might be no end to this saga anytime soon.

"Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. This could go on for a very long time.”

Where to live?

This seems to be a big question in the couples' lives. In her filing of September 20, Sophie says she and Joe had planned in late 2022 to move to the UK permanently and had also selected a house in Oxford.

Another source is of the view that Joe had agreed to the move as “he wanted to make Sophie happy, and he supported her because that is where she wanted to live.”

Now post the split, the source says Joe is hopeful of an amicable agreement as Sophie is “dead-set on moving to the UK full-time.”

Why did they split?

Most accounts state things between the former loved couple had begun to go down about a year ago when Sophie wasn't happy with Joe's decision to go on tour with his brothers.

“Sophie didn’t want to always be ‘the Jonas brother’s wife,’” said the source. “She didn’t want to go on tour and do everything together. It’s not her personality, and she wanted to keep their family separate from all the Jonas Brothers hoopla.”

“Being a mom on the road is not easy, even when you have unlimited resources. It was just hard for them to settle into a regular routine because of Joe’s career especially," pointed out another source claiming Sophie felt overwhelmed with her personal and professional life.

Speaking through the lawyers…

As of now, Sophie and Joe are speaking through their lawyers.

“Sophie is focused on motherhood, coparenting her girls with Joe and her work projects, in that order,” said a source close to Sophie.

“She didn’t plan on being a single mom, but that’s what’s happening, so she’s making the best of it.”

Joe on the other hand is leaning on his family.

“They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for him, and they’re supporting him in any and every way they can,” said a source close to Joe.

“The most important thing for both Joe and Sophie is the well-being and happiness of their children, so that’s what they’re putting all their effort into,” said the fifth source.

“At the end of the day, they both want some resolution.”