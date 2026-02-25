Ismail Darbar slams AR Rahman for his ‘communal’ remark: ‘You don’t make good songs'

Music composer A. R. Rahman recently grabbed headlines after claiming that he had been losing work due to communalism in Bollywood. The composer received backlash, with several celebrities also criticising him. Now, music director Ismail Darbar has responded to Rahman’s remarks, further calling him out for not making “good songs”. Ismail Darbar disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark.

Ismail Darbar reacts to AR Rahman's ‘communal things’ remark Speaking to Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Ismail dismissed Rahman’s claim, arguing that the history of Hindi cinema contradicts such a notion. He said, “If the industry were communal, then no Muslim in this country would have become a star. There would not have been Ismail Darbar, Naushad or Dilip Kumar. They wouldn’t have become stars if this were the case.”

He added, “It is all about talent and your fate. Also, what deficiency do you have in life that your stomach is not getting filled? God has given you everything, so live nicely. You are very talented; you design sounds very nicely. You don’t make good songs, but you are a good sound designer.”

What did A. R. Rahman say? In an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he had ever felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. He said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on “divisiveness”.

Later, after receiving backlash, the composer shared a video clarifying his statement. In the video, he explained how music has always been his way of connecting with people, celebrating traditions, and honouring culture. He shared that he has often described India as his inspiration, his teacher, and his home. Acknowledging that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, he emphasised that his purpose has consistently been to uplift, honour, and serve through his music. He added that he has never intended to cause pain and expressed hope that his sincerity would be understood.