It’s a surprise: Karsh Kale on being invited at The White House again

In 2013, Indian-American music composer and multi-instrumentalist Karsh Kale was invited to perform at The White House for former US President Barack Obama and his guests. Last week, the musician took to social media to announce that he has been invited to the prestigious venue again, this time for a Diwali event. Ask how it feels to be invited for the second time, and Kale tells us, “It’s an honour to be invited by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. After three challenging years of the pandemic, this invite has come as a true surprise. I was alone in my Goa studio when I received it,” says the 47-year-old, who will be attending the event on October 24.

Sharing that he will only be attending and not performing at the do, Kale adds that he’s expecting some other Indian celebs, too, as the event will be celebrating the American South Asian Community. “There will certainly be many South Asian artistes, actors, filmmakers and authors who have made a mark in the US,” he says.

Ask about the Diwali celebrations at The White House, and Kale goes on to envisage the vibe at the venue, saying, “I assume the East wing will be decked up in Diwali lights and decor.”

Recalling his “surreal” 2013 visit when he was invited by Obama, the Gully Boy (2019) composer says, “I performed a set during the reception and was introduced by President Obama, which was a huge thrill and highlight of my career.”