‘It’s BTS vs BTS' - Jungkook dethrones his own group BTS on Spotify, ARMY says he ‘ENDED BTS’ once again

Jungkook of the K-pop sensation BTS has become the reigning king of Spotify, overtaking his own group with a staggering 35,407,241 monthly listeners. The news has sent ARMY, the devoted fanbase of BTS, into a frenzy, both celebrating and playfully taunting under hashtags like HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK and ENDED BTS.

Jungkook of BTS surpasses his group on Spotify, becoming K-pop's monthly listener leader with 35.4M fans.(Instagram/@calvinklein)

JUNGKOOK takes the crown

Jungkook's solo success on Spotify has left fans in awe. With an impressive surge of listeners, he now holds the title for the K-act with the highest number of monthly listeners, edging out BTS as a collective. This feat is a testament to Jungkook's individual prowess and showcases ARMY's immense dedication.

Support tweets flood twitterverse

Social media platforms have been inundated with tweets expressing jubilation and admiration for Jungkook's achievement. Under the tags like HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK, CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK, SPOTIFY KING JUNGKOOK, and HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK.

Fans have playfully trended phrases like "ENDED BTS," a nod to Jungkook's triumphant takeover. This phenomenon echoes a similar trend when RM, another member of BTS, made waves on Spotify. His solo track 'Indigo' climbed the charts, prompting fans to humorously trend "Ended BTS."

Unity amidst celebration

However, some fans have highlighted the importance of unity within the BTS fandom. They express concerns that trends like "ENDED BTS" could inadvertently create division. A fan tweeted, "To say that JK ended BTS is funny because JK is a part of BTS."

In the midst of the celebration, it's evident that ARMY remains a united force, driven by their unwavering love and support for BTS and its members. The success of Jungkook's solo venture is, in reality, a testament to the collective strength of BTS as a whole.

A paradigm shift in K-Pop

Jungkook's achievement on Spotify reflects the evolving landscape of K-pop, where individual members are making their own marks beyond the group's success. As BTS continues to redefine global music, the solo achievements of its members serve as milestones in the larger narrative of their remarkable journey.

In the end, it's a time for celebration, unity, and above all, appreciation for the extraordinary talents of each BTS member. With every listen, every tweet, and every beat, ARMY, and BTS prove once again that they are a force to be reckoned with.

