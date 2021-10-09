It’s ironical how I still get questioned about my recreations: Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk Bagchi is currently basking in the glory and accolades that are coming his way for Raataan Lambiyan, a love ballad from the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah. Upon its release, the track went on to be featured in the Billboard’s Global Exclusive US Chart. Sharing his excitement, the music director says, “The frenzy and love the song is receiving is unreal. It’s a composition and an ode to the legendary Captain Vikram Batra and his valour. I’m really glad that Raataan Lambiyan has broken into global charts. Recently, it was showcased at The Times Square New City Billboard as well. I’m thankful and grateful.”

In this age when most songs lack longevity, Bagchi hopes that this romantic track will remain etched in the hearts of music lovers in the years to come. He reasons, “Simplicity is key. Also, the composition and the words have been very pure and straight from the heart.”

Bagchi, who has belted out songs such as The Humma Song (Ok Jaanu; 2017) and Morni Banke (Badhaai Ho; 2018), among others, earned the epithet of the king of recreation over the years. Refuting the title, he says, “I started out with original songs. Banno (Tanu Weds Manu Returns; 2015) and Bolna (Kapoor & Sons; 2016) are my first compositions in Bollywood. I’ve followed it up with Baarish (Half Girlfriend; 2016), Sweety Tera Drama (Bareilly Ki Barfi; 2017), Ve Maahi (Kesari; 2019), Makhna (Drive; 2019)… It’s ironical how I still get questioned about my recreations when I’ve created a host of originals.”

The musician is happy that the music industry is growing by leaps and bounds. “The Indian music industry is evolving. It’s open to a varied style of music and techniques now. This is the kind of mind set we required and I’m glad we are making progress towards it,” he concludes.