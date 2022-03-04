James Gunn defends Pete Davidson after Kanye West's video shows him being 'buried': 'He is the sweetest guy I know'

On Thursday, filmmaker James Gunn came forward and supported Pete Davidson on Twitter, after Kanye West shared a music video titled The Game, in which he was shown burying alive a cartoon figure that resembled Pete. Kanye's ex-wife and Pete's current girlfriend Kim Kardashian liked James's tweet. (Read More: Kim Kardashian drops 'West' from her name on social media accounts after divorce from Kanye West)

In the music video, Pete's claymation version is featured. who is tied up and buried alive? The music video has received backlash. In the comments section, people called the video, ‘shameful', ‘embarrassing’ and ‘sick.’ One person even wrote, “Bruh I just know this s-- gonna show up in court one day.”

James took Pete's side and tweeted, “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Even though Kim liked James tweet, many Internet users came in support of Kanye. One person commented, “Where was this James Gunn guy when Skete Davidson was making jokes about Ye's mental health??” Another one wrote, “I definitely think he is, but he stepped in between Kanye West (the greatest artist of our time) and Kim K (one of the most popular woman on the planet). He also took shots at Kanye’s mental health, always thought Pete was cool but you just can’t do that.” One said, “Dude took his wife.”

Read More: Kanye West shares 'disturbing' video showing Pete Davidson being buried as marriage with Kim Kardashian officially ends

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. They share four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Hours before Kanye released the video on Wednesday, their marriage officially ended. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Steven Coch declared Kim "legally single."

