Kim Kardashian drops 'West' from her name on social media accounts after divorce from Kanye West

Reality show star Kim Kardashian has dropped 'West' from her name on her official social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter, after a court recently declared her 'legally single'. Earlier, Kim went by the name Kim Kardashian West on the platforms. She was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014-22. Kim had filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with Kanye. The former couple shares four children -- daughter North (8), son Saint (6), daughter Chicago (4), and son Psalm (2). It is the first divorce for Kanye and the third for Kim. (Also Read | Kanye West shares 'disturbing' video showing Pete Davidson being buried as marriage with Kim Kardashian officially ends)

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West officially ended earlier on Wednesday when a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from the rapper. As per news agency AFP, Kim had appeared before the court virtually but Kanye was represented only by his lawyer, who brought no objection to the end of the marriage. He had publicly fought the separation, including posting on social media, imploring Kim to reconcile.

Selfies 🤳🏼and cereal 🥣 kinda night pic.twitter.com/L1zSkEhdqJ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2022

As per the report, Kim wrote in a declaration filed to the court last week, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The duo, who began dating in 2012, married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later. Kim is now in a relationship with 28-year-old comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

Recently, Kanye released a music video for his new song Eazy, in which he was seen kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of Pete. In the video, Kanye rapped while seated atop a coffin. He also put a bag over a Pete Davidson-like character's head before kidnapping and taking him to an empty grave before burying the body.

