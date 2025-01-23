Japanese pop star Masahiro Nakai retires after sexual misconduct allegations

Masahiro Nakai, one of Japan's biggest boy band stars and a celebrity television host, announced his retirement on Thursday after being accused of sexual misconduct. A growing number of top brands have pulling adverts from major Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television over the allegations. (Also Read: J-Hope unveils new music at Louis Vuitton show, marking his first release since military return; listen to it here) Masahiro Nakai retires after sexual misconduct allegations.

What Nakai said

Nakai said in a statement to his paid fan club that he had "completed all discussions with TV stations, radio broadcasters and sponsors regarding my termination, cancellation, removal and contract annulment," the Mainichi newspaper reported. Earlier this month, Fuji Television suspended a weekly show hosted by Nakai after media reports said he had paid a woman a lump sum of 90 million yen ($575,000).

Nakai lost several of his shows on Japanese TV this month following media reports he had paid a large financial settlement to an alleged victim. Toyota, McDonald's and Seven and i Holdings, which owns the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, withdrew their commercials from the Fuji Television network. More than 20 companies, from insurers to railway operators, had done the same.

Details of allegations

The reports said the woman had accused Nakai, 52, of sexual misconduct, with one tabloid claiming it had involved a closed-door setting and a “sexual act against her will.” Tabloid reports also alleged that a Fuji Television executive had arranged a meal where Nakai, a member of the J-Pop sensation SMAP, met the woman in 2023.

The network denied those allegations, but said last week it was probing the matter after a US activist investor said it was "outraged" by the company's lack of transparency. Fuji's president Koichi Minato held a press conference on Friday, but declined to discuss details of the allegation. He instead cited a fresh internal investigation to be carried out by a committee that will be formed soon.

The scandal comes after now-defunct talent agency Johnny & Associates – of which SMAP was long the face – admitted in 2023 to sexual abuse allegations by its late founder.

Last week, US fund Dalton Investments' affiliate Rising Sun Management, a shareholder in Fuji Television's parent company, called on Fuji to “clarify the facts.” "The lack of consistency and, importantly, transparency in both reporting the facts and the subsequent unforgivable shortcomings in your response merit serious condemnation that serves not only to undermine viewer trust, but also leads directly to erode shareholder value," Rising Sun said. “As one of your largest shareholders, controlling over seven percent of the company's stock, we are outraged,” it added.

Fuji Media shares fell more than 15 percent after the allegations came to light, but have since staged a recovery.