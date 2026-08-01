Jatin Pandit slams Aankhon Se Tune 2.0, says it seems AI-generated: ‘Music ka kya future hone wala hai?’

Music composer Jatin Pandit has shared his take on Aankhon se Tune 2.0, a remake of his original composition. The remake was recently used in the film Bhai Tera Star Hai, featuring Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM. The composer took to his YouTube channel to say that the new version has completely usurped the soul of the composition, which was a romantic melody, and turned it into an upbeat dance track devoid of any soul.

What did Jatin Pandit say?

Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM in a still from the music video of Aankhon Se Tune 2.0.

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The veteran composer began his YouTube video by thanking his fans and then said, "I recently came across the remix of Aankhon Se Tune and realised it had over 23 million views. Then I realised this was our song from Ghulam. The original album had six songs, and every one of them was created with a lot of honesty and creativity. They kept Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu's voice, but the new version seems like it was AI-generated in its arrangement, which I don't know how they did… This is a very youthful and honest composition. There is no cheating in it. It came straight from the heart. As a composer, I didn’t like the remix because this is not a dancing song. It’s a moderate song with a moderate rhythm and movement. By increasing the tempo, density and adding a dance beat, its character has changed.”

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‘Original mein gaane mein thehrav aur ek purity hain’

{{^usCountry}} He added, “I still remember the hardwork that went into the recording of this song, and all the songs were so good. Even now the song is remembered that is why the remix also is working… But the song is one direction and the arrangement in another direction. The soul of the song is here and the rhythm is in the opposite side. Mujhe samajh nahi aata ki shuru mein jo do original lagaye hai uski kya jarurat thi? Jo bhi hain doston main request karta hoon ki remix suna hai toh original bhi suniye. Original mein gaane mein thehrav aur ek purity hain… jab purity hamper hota hain toh dukh hota hai. Music ka kya future hone wala hai samajh mein nahi ata (Why did they keep the first two original bits? I am requesting all of you to listen to the original if you have heard the remix. It has an honesty and purity to it. When the purity gets hampered it hurts. I don't know what the future holds for the music industry).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I still remember the hardwork that went into the recording of this song, and all the songs were so good. Even now the song is remembered that is why the remix also is working… But the song is one direction and the arrangement in another direction. The soul of the song is here and the rhythm is in the opposite side. Mujhe samajh nahi aata ki shuru mein jo do original lagaye hai uski kya jarurat thi? Jo bhi hain doston main request karta hoon ki remix suna hai toh original bhi suniye. Original mein gaane mein thehrav aur ek purity hain… jab purity hamper hota hain toh dukh hota hai. Music ka kya future hone wala hai samajh mein nahi ata (Why did they keep the first two original bits? I am requesting all of you to listen to the original if you have heard the remix. It has an honesty and purity to it. When the purity gets hampered it hurts. I don't know what the future holds for the music industry).” {{/usCountry}}

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The original track Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya is from the 1998 Bollywood film Ghulam, directed by Vikram Bhatt. It starred Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. Jatin-Lalit had composed the song, which became a massive hit during its release and continues to be a fan favourite even today.