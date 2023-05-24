J-Hope shares first pics in uniform after completing military training, BTS leader RM gives him a shoutout

BTS member J-Hope on Wednesday shared his first post after completing military training. Taking to Weverse, J-Hope shared his pictures in which he was seen in military uniform. BTS leader RM also took to the platform and praised J-Hope. (Also Read | BTS agency talks about J-Hope amid his military service)

J-Hope's post

Taking to Weverse, J-Hope posted two selfies as he smiled and posed for the camera. In one of the photos, J-Hope was seen giving a salute. He wrote, "Everyone in the ARMY!!! I have completed it (training) well. The letters and support that you have all sent have been a great help, that's why I was able to work hard while receiving training!!!"

He also added, "I will continue to work hard and show you the good sides of me during the rest of my time when I'll be wearing the uniform! I love you!! (purple heart emoji)...cellphone is fascinating .... hahahaha." Reacting to the post, RM commented, "You worked hard, J-Hope!!!"

Fans' reactions

Fans also posted comments on Twitter. A person wrote, "OMG cellphone is fascinating… it’s been some time since he held his handphone. I’m so proud of hobi! he looks great in his uniform!!!" Another comment read, "Hobi, my sunshine, I'm proud of you, I miss him so much."

A fan said, "Finally, take care of yourself Hobi stay healthy. We miss you." "It feels so weird to see him in the hat, with his hair, but I can persevere through that because at least he came, he posted," wrote another person. A Twitter user said, "Soldier Hoseok looks cool in uniform. Fighting Soldier Hoseok. I miss you so much! Take care and be safe always! We will be waiting and will not forget you."

J-Hope shared another photo of himself on Instagram Stories.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, J-Hope shared another photo of himself as he stood in a field. Here, too, the BTS rapper saluted as he posed for the camera. Though he didn't caption it, he posted a saluting face emoji with it.

His post came a day after BigHit Music's statement about him. A part of it read, "Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure J-Hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_jhope_from_ARMY."

The statement also read, "We would also like to ask for your cooperation during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he finishes his military service and comes back."

J-Hope's enlistment in military

In April, J-Hope entered a South Korean boot camp to begin his 18-month compulsory military service. He became the group’s second member to join the South Korean army. In December, BTS' oldest member Jin was the first group member to enter the army.

