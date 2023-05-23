BTS agency talks about J-Hope amid his military service, asks fans to refrain from these activities in new statement

BTS agency BigHit Music has shared a statement talking about the group's rapper J-Hope, who is currently undergoing his mandatory military service. Taking to Weverse on Tuesday, BigHit Music urged BTS ARMY to refrain from several activities including sending letters, gifts and visiting the training camp site. (Also Read | J-Hope undergoes training at military camp in new pics, BTS fans share updates about rapper) BigHit Music shared a statement about J-Hope.

Big Hit's statement

The statement read, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. Thank you to all the fans who always give all their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past April, BTS member J-Hope has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout J-Hope's military service period."

It also added, "Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure J-Hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_jhope_from_ARMY."

The statement also read, "We would also like to ask for your cooperation during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

It concluded, "We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time. Thank you."

J-Hope in military

J-Hope entered a South Korean boot camp in April to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the country's army. Fans showed up near the base after arriving via rented buses wrapped with large photos of J-Hope and words hoping for his safe service.

In December, BTS' oldest member Jin became the first group member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription. RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also join the military.

