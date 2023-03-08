BTS' J-Hope, V come together for On The Streets dance challenge, fans happy to them back: 'Can't stop watching'

BTS members J-Hope and V treated fans to a surprise dance video of themselves. Kim Taehyung joined J-Hope as he continues to promote his track On The Street with a special dance challenge. BTS' agency BigHit took to their official Instagram page and dropped a dance video where the two bust some cool moves on a basketball court and won the hearts of their million fans. Also read: BTS' Jimin opens up about meeting Jin with J-Hope in military

The video opens with J-Hope standing on a basketball court in a white hoodie with black baggy pants. In a distance stood V while holding a basketball close to him. V sported a black hoodie with purple pants. He shoots the ball towards the hoop and ends up missing it terribly. The ball ends up landing on him and he quickly pulls back to save himself.

H-Hope and V notice each other and share a handshake followed by a hug. The two then smile before breaking into a perfectly synchronized dance. They flaunt their smooth moves and pack an energetic performance in the short clip. Their performance was no less than a show for fans.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote in the comments, “V is a great dancer he is smooth even Hobi said he learned in just 5 mins.” “Finally Tae and Hobi together finally yaaa,” added another one. Someone else said, “Now these are some serious moves..V and Hobi nailed it.”

Previously, J-Hope had danced on the track with his fellow group members, Park Jimin and Suga aka Min Yoongi. Fans were happy to see them together as BTS continue to be on a break to focus on their solo careers. On the Street is J-Hope's latest single, released earlier this month.

Meanwhile, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. While the elder member Jin is serving in the army, J-Hope is the next one to enlist in the mandatory military service. Their agency confirmed that J-Hope has started his military enlistment process.

In a statement, the agency said the singer has applied for "the termination of his enlistment postponement". "We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the statement read.

