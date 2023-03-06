BTS' Jimin opens up about meeting Jin with J-Hope in military: ‘Kim Seok Jin had lost appetite, but is better now’

BTS member Jimin aka Park Jimin recently held a live session on the fan community Weverse and poured his heart out while talking to his fans, aka BTS ARMY. He touched upon several topics, ranging from Jungkook falling asleep during livestream to watching Kim Taehyung's broadcast during his free time, and replied to many questions from fans. He also opened up about meeting member Jin who is currently serving in the South Korean army. Also read: BTS' Jin shares first post since army enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him at military base

Jimin went to visit Kim Seok Jin with J-Hope at his base camp. Jin was recently promoted to Private First Class. Talking about it, Jimin said, as per a translation by Twitter user @nightstar1201, “I went to (meet) Jin Hyung. I've been in touch since 2 weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I'm still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after shoot.”



“I got a break because it was the weekend. Jung Ho Seok, had a day off too. So, we went together. He (Jin) ate really well. Hyung (Jin) likes food, but the amount is less than before. (But) I feel like he (his appetite) is back. We were eating together, and he ate really well,” he continued.

Park Jimin added, “He told me that he wanted to eat mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He has gotten stronger. His face is the same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well (in army). I thought he was cool.” “Right! He is our Hyung! He is alive! It was really nice to see him. 'I wanted to see you'. He asked me to let you know. He misses you (ARMY),” he further told excited fans.



Earlier, Jin had posted a glimpse of his reunion with J-Hope and Jimin. Sharing the photo, Jin wrote in Korean, “Welcome" and left fans emotional. Meanwhile, J-Hope will be the next member from the K-pop group to enlist for the mandatory military service. BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. After completing their individual 18-months of army service, they will reunite as a group in 2025.

