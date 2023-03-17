Jimin releases Set Me Free Pt 2 music video, compares it to ON; BTS fans call it 'jaw dropping stuff'

BTS singer Jimin released the music video of his new song Set Me Free Pt 2, part of his upcoming solo album Face, on Friday. The song features Jimin dancing to the track along with a group of background dancers. In the song, Jimin talks about freedom--flying away after breaking shackles. The music video shows all of them in black outfits dancing inside a room with a grey hue. (Also Read | Jimin gets covered in silver studs in shirtless Face concept photos)

BTS: Jimin released the music video of his new song Set Me Free Pt 2 on Friday.

The lyrics of the song go, “I got a good time/Yeah time to get mine/I wandered into a maze/Hennessy and night/I never stop, I never stop/Again, repeat/I never stop, f*** all your opps/Finally free." The second part of the video shows Jimin wearing only a jacket as words are tattooed on his bare body. Jimin also gave his fans a glimpse of his back tattoo.

The foot-tapping number along with Jimin's beautiful voice and the choreography has garnered praise from fans. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "This is a banger. this shows your versatility. I really really am looking forward to your album." "Goodness gracious this is a pre-release single that was some immaculate work right there," read a comment. "What just happened!! Jimin you did not disappoint, it was sooo amazing, I can't seem to close my mouth!! Jaw dropping stuff right there," said a person.

"This is too good. The level of slaying is way too high, my brain cannot function properly rn. Thank you Jimin, oh my gosh," said another fan. "This was absolutely amazing I'm in love with this song!! My heart down to my stomach, jaw on the floor, and goosebumps everywhere!!!" wrote a Twitter user. "This is the best comeback I’ve ever seen. Thank you so much Jimin," said another fan.

Taking to Weverse, Jimin shared a post saying, "I hope you enjoy it a lot." Reacting to the post, V said, "Yes! Enjoying it." J-Hope commented, "Really insane, you tore it apart. F****** cool." V responded to J-Hope saying, "Hyung you think it's all okay if it's (written) in English?"

In an interview with Consequence, Jimin spoke about BTS and the song. He said, "You know, the members felt very nervous before releasing their solo albums, but compared to those feelings, their results were absolutely great. I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my members. I want to be a proud member of BTS. This album talks about how I look back on myself and how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success.”

Jimin also added, "First, we tried to focus on the performance and express the really intense vibe of the song. The key point was freedom — and actually, we were drinking at the time. This is the last track on the album; the last of the emotions. It’s very intense, so I wanted to announce a Jimin solo in an impactful way." He also compared his track with BTS' song ON saying that a person 'can feel the same vibe watching' both tracks.

