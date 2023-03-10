Jimin gets covered in silver studs in shirtless Face concept photos, BTS ARMY says: ‘Pulling out my hair, sliding down…'

BTS member Jimin has opted to go shirtless as he got himself covered in silver studs in the new version of the Face concept photos. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, BTS agency BigHit Music shared a series of tweets giving glimpses inside the concept photos of Jimin. The caption read, "#Jimin #Jimin_FACE Concept Photo (Hardware ver.)." (Also Read | BigHit Music announces BTS' Jimin's first ever solo album Face)

The first picture featured Jimin posing in a black jacket and pants. Jimin opted for a lip ring and eyebrow studs as he wore a grey blazer in the next picture. In the last set of photos, the singer was seen shirtless as he gave different expressions for the camera. Several silver studs were seen on one side of his face to the shoulder.

BTS ARMY took to Twitter and reacted to the pictures. A fan tweeted, "Screaming, crying, sobbing, bawling, shaking, throwing up, rolling on the floor, pulling out my hair, sliding down the wall." A comment read, "So pretty and amazing it looks. I am super excited and cannot wait." A tweet read, "Oh my goodness Jimin just totally took my breath away." "Could this have a back tattoo shot too???" asked a fan.

A Twitter user said, "I'm going insane. I just decided to surrender - because who is strong enough to resist this man???? We won't survive when face drops." A person asked, "How am I supposed to continue on like this?!??? Like these pictures didn’t just change my life entirely???" "Gone for 2 hours and I come back to this.......all I wanna say is that I'll worship this album till my death," wrote a fan. "My heart inside crumbles, this is the best concept photo in the history of music, the industry is shaking," read a tweet.

Last month, BigHit Music announced that Jimin is all set to release his first-ever solo album, Face. BigHit Music on Weverse also shared a teaser. The album will release on March 24 at 1 pm (KST). BigHit Music's statement read, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album FACE. FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist."

It also added, "Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the FACE release so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin's first official solo activity. Pre-order Date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST). Thank you."

