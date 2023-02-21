Jimin reveals he ‘screamed and cried' many times; BTS singer says creating music ‘has become more intimidating' for him

BTS member Jimin has spoken about his emotions saying that he 'screamed and cried' earlier when things felt difficult. In a new interview, Jimin also said that creating music has become 'more intimidating' for him. When asked about the ‘core of Jimin', the singer called himself a 'silly guy who likes to drink soju with his friends at a pojang macha (street stall) in a sweatsuit'. (Also Read | Jimin shares details about his upcoming album, teases a surprise; says Jin contacts them 'once in a while')

Talking about memorable words from people, Jimin recalled how his manager gave him a hug and told him that 'he was sorry he didn’t understand everything I was going through'. Jimin also revealed that the staff cried with him and friends came to be there for him at his house for several days

In an interview with Daman, Jimin said, "To be honest, creating music has become more intimidating for me. [laughs] I knew how fun and interesting it was, but I found it’s not easy to write lyrics that everyone can relate to and feel touched by. That’s why I felt even more amazed by the other members. I was filled with both a desire to do it myself and a fear that I may not be able to."

When asked if he ever cried 'because of how difficult things felt', Jimin said, "There were so many times when I screamed and cried because I was so tired and exhausted and felt like I didn’t know what to do. I don’t really have anything to say to the past Jimin, because I’m here after having gone through all those years. [laughs]."

Jimin debuted as a member of BTS in 2013. So far, he has released three solo tracks with BTS--Lie in 2016, Serendipity in 2017, and Filter in 2020. In 2018, he released his first independent song, Promise, which he co-wrote and co-composed. He appeared on the soundtrack for the 2022 TvN drama Our Blues, singing the song With You with Ha Sung-woon.

In January, Jimin featured on the single Vibe by Taeyang, which he co-composed. Recently during his Weverse live, Jimin spoke about his upcoming album.

Jimin had said, as quoted by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "The album I'm preparing for seems to be coming out in around March. I've prepared different kinds of things so I hope you look forward to it. Yeah, this is what I wanted to say first since you have waited a long time."

