Step inside Jimin's Seoul home with galaxy lamp in bedroom, private gym, BTS' portrait and more. Watch

BTS member Jimin held a live session on Weverse and gave his fans a tour of his house. While chatting with BTS ARMY online on Friday evening, Jimin decided to give them a short glimpse of his home in Seoul. (Also Read | When Jungkook was scared, missed his parents, and cried ahead of his debut with BTS)

Jimin shows his galaxy lamp

BTS' Jimin took fans inside his home during a live session.

Talking to the fans, Jimin said, as per X (formerly known as Twitter) user @btsinthemoment, "Ah but this is a bit funny though. My friend saw it and was a bit shocked. A man, who lives alone, goes to bed with a mood lamp on. I am a bit embarrassed but it's really so pretty, so I want to show it off to you. I have to close the door and turn the lights off so please understand."

Jimin carried his phone to his bedroom and turned off the lights. He then switched on the projector which gave a peek of the galaxy, in black and white, on the ceiling. As translated by X user, @BTStranslation_, Jimin said, "I bought this mood light.. it's pretty right? This is the Sun, this is Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars... But it kind of looks realistic right? I sleep looking at it at night."

Jimin gives a tour of his gym, parents' room

A fan asked Jimin, "Can you show the secret room?" Jimin replied, "Sure I can show you. This is a sandbag, and some exercise equipment. This is my secret room. This is the room my dad uses when he comes and visits. My parents came to visit and said there's not too much in my house." Jimin also showed BTS' Permission to Dance concert banner. He also has a framed photo of all the seven BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jimin smiled while he showed his stuff to the fans. He said, "I have these. "

Jimin on his bruised knuckles

Earlier on Friday, Jimin was spotted at a Dior event. What caught the attention of the fans was his bruised knuckles. After he came live, Jimin explained, "My hand? I didn't hurt it, it got scratched a bit from exercising." He also spoke about playing games and feasting on noodles. As translated by X user @miiniyoongs, Jim said, "I can't show this but I have bought a box of cup ramen. I was wondering what I could eat while playing games and I got them so it could feel a bit like a computer cafe."

Jimin on his military enlistment, meeting Jin, J-Hope

Talking about joining the South Korean military, Jimin said, "I'll have to go to the military and in the remaining time, I was thinking a lot about how I should spend time with you. And those thoughts took a while so it delayed me coming to see you." He also said that he missed Jin and J-Hope, who are currently serving in the military and would go to meet them.

Jimin on Jungkook's birthday

Talking about the birthday of the youngest member of BTS, Jimin said, “Today is Jungkookie's birthday. Jungkookie is really busy, I called him yesterday. He is really busy, and I hope he takes care of his health. Please wish him lots of happy birthdays, since it's a happy day.”

As Jungkook clocked his 26th birthday, Jimin took to his Instagram and posted their photo. In the picture, both of them wore only shorts. Jimin's back tattoo was visible in the picture. He wrote, "Happy birthday JK (winking face with tongue emoji) #jk #Kookie's birthday."

