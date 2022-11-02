Jin calls fellow BTS member V best at gaming, reveals J-Hope is worst: 'I tried to make him play, so one time...'

BTS member Jin, ahead of his departure for military services, has spoken about how he once beat group member J-Hope at tennis. In a recent interview, Jin also hailed V aka Kim Taehyung as the best member at gaming and revealed that J-Hope is 'the worst' at it. Jin also recalled a funny incident about J-Hope and gaming. (Also Read | BTS Jin's listening party, The Astronaut lyric video release postponed after Seoul Halloween stampede)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jin said that ‘about a year or year and a half ago', three or four of the BTS members would game together. He added that they would 'play a game during our work schedule, when we were out, at home'. Speaking about his gaming skills, Jin said that he is 'just someone who likes gaming' but isn't good.

In the latest episode of GQ's 10 Essentials, Jin said, "I had dinner with J-Hope, and I had plans to play tennis afterwards. I said to J-Hope, 'Since you know how to play tennis, do you want to come with me to go play with my friends?' So I made him come with me, and I remember I beat him. It wasn't like my technique was incredible. Probably more that J-Hope hasn't played in a while which I'm thinking is what was the issue."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jin also spoke about gaming, "I started gaming when I was in elementary school. But it was in middle school that I started playing passionately. V is the member who's best at playing games. Even if he hasn't played the game that much, he'll understand the game really fast...J-Hope is the worst. He has no interest in games. He's the opposite of V. He can't really understand the game itself. I tried to make him play, so one time I went over to him with a bunch of games. I showed him and said, 'This is how you play' and left. Later, when I went back, the game was still at the same spot I'd left it. So I gave up."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the interview, he also spoke about ten items that are essential for him. They include--Minions-themed tennis bag, wallet, his designed PJs, flip phone, trousers, gaming keyboard, key ring, bag and slippers.

Recently, BTS agency BigHit Music said the group members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook would enlist in the military. This announcement put an end to a debate about whether they should be exempt from the mandatory service requirement of about two years. Jin, the eldest of BTS, said he would sign up in December. The group has said they hope to reconvene by 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON