BTS Jin's listening party, The Astronaut lyric video release postponed after Seoul Halloween stampede. Check details

After over 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul, BTS agency BigHit Music on Sunday announced the postponement of the release of scheduled events of Jin. Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter account of BTS shared the update in both English and Korean. (Also Read | BTS' Jin leaves fans 'crying' during his live concert with Coldplay, says 'I love you'; Chris Martin hugs, kisses him)

It tweeted, "[Notice] Jin’s content postponement announcement. We would like to inform you that the event and content below have been postponed. 12 PM, October 30 (KST) Stationhead Listening Party. 0 AM, October 31 (KST) The Astronaut Lyric Video." In another tweet, it added, "The changed schedules will be announced through a separate notice. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you."

The announcement comes after over 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul, as per news agency AFP. The crowd surge and crush hit in the capital's popular Itaewon district, where police estimate as many as 100,000 people -- mostly in their teens and 20s -- went to celebrate Halloween Saturday night.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday, telling the country in a televised address that "a tragedy and disaster occurred that should not have happened". He said the government "will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and make fundamental improvements to ensure the same accident does not occur again in the future".

The postponement of the listening party and The Astronaut lyric video comes after Jin's recent performance of his first-ever solo at Coldplay's concert in Argentina. This was Jin's last live performance ahead of enlisting for mandatory military service. Recently, BigHit Music said the seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook would enlist in the military.

This put an end to a debate about whether they should be exempt from the mandatory service requirement of about two years. Jin, the eldest of the group, said he would sign up in December. The group has said they hope to reconvene by 2025.

