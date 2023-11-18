Joe Jonas debuts new tattoo about being ‘broken’ post Sophie Turner divorce

Joe's new tattoo

As per new pictures in the Page Six report, Joe Jonas revealed a new tattoo on his right bicep which is originally a William Stafford quote. The new line in black read, “I have woven a parachute out of everything broken." The quote was in full capitals. Joe opted for a white ribbed tank top for the night, keeping his tattooed body on full display. He had earlier debuted a chest tattoo of his daughter's birthday.

Joe's new tattoo arrives a few weeks after he reached an 'amicable resolution' over the custody of his children- Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, that he shares with actor Sophie Turner. Sophie and Joe filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage. A few days after the reports caught media attention, Sophie was seen hanging out with singer-songwriter and Joe's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Official statement

"Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the official statement on their split read.

Joe had previously addressed the split during another Jonas Brothers concert. At the Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium, Joe said, “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON