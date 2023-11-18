close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Joe Jonas debuts new tattoo about being ‘broken’ post Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas debuts new tattoo about being ‘broken’ post Sophie Turner divorce

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 18, 2023 12:12 PM IST

After the chest tattoo of his daughter's birthday, Joe Jonas has now revealed a new tattoo on his bicep following his split from Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas debuted a cryptic new tattoo about being 'broken' following his split from Sophie Turner and the subsequent custody battle. As per a report by Page Six, the singer was performing at the Jonas Brothers concert in Edmonton, Alberta this week where his new tattoo caught attention of many. (Also read: ‘It's too soon’, Joe Jonas breaks silence on Sophie Turner's PDA amid pending divorce)

Joe Jonas revealed a new tattoo on his bicep.
Joe Jonas revealed a new tattoo on his bicep.

Joe's new tattoo

As per new pictures in the Page Six report, Joe Jonas revealed a new tattoo on his right bicep which is originally a William Stafford quote. The new line in black read, “I have woven a parachute out of everything broken." The quote was in full capitals. Joe opted for a white ribbed tank top for the night, keeping his tattooed body on full display. He had earlier debuted a chest tattoo of his daughter's birthday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Joe's new tattoo arrives a few weeks after he reached an 'amicable resolution' over the custody of his children- Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, that he shares with actor Sophie Turner. Sophie and Joe filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage. A few days after the reports caught media attention, Sophie was seen hanging out with singer-songwriter and Joe's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Official statement

"Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the official statement on their split read.

Joe had previously addressed the split during another Jonas Brothers concert. At the Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium, Joe said, “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out