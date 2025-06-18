Ju Haknyeon exits THE BOYZ after controversial ‘meeting with Japanese porn star’

Ju Haknyeon, a member of the K-pop group THE BOYZ, has officially stepped down from the group and his agency, One Hundred Label, following a recent controversy. Initially, the singer had announced a temporary hiatus from group activities, citing personal reasons. However, subsequent reports have shed more light on the situation, revealing shocking details. Ju Haknyeon, a member of the K-pop group THE BOYZ, has officially stepped down from the group

Ju's controversial meeting with Japanese porn star

According to an 18 June report from Korean media outlet News1, as cited by Koreaboo, Ju Haknyeon was seen meeting with former Japanese adult film actress Kirara Asuka at a bar in Roppongi, Tokyo, on May 29.

He was reportedly accompanied by acquaintances, and the group allegedly drank together through the night. The report also claimed that Haknyeon and Asuka were seen in close proximity, including hugging and her resting her chin on his shoulder.

One Hundred Label confirmed they had received an inquiry from Japanese outlet Shūkan Bunshun and verified the details with Ju. The agency then issued a statement confirming his departure from both The Boyz and the company.

The Boyz agency statement

The label also issued a statement confirming that Ju Haknyeon will be leaving both THE BOYZ and the agency. The statement said, “Hello, this is One Hundred. We recently took action to suspend Ju Haknyeon’s activities as soon as we were informed that he was involved in a controversial incident in order to take time to thoroughly investigate and verify the facts.”

The statement further goes on, “As a result of our investigation, we have recognised the severity of the issue and have taken it seriously. We have realised that it has become difficult to maintain our trust in him as an artist. Due to this, after sufficient discussions with the members of THE BOYZ, we have decided that Ju Haknyeon will be withdrawing from the group and that his exclusive contract will be terminated.”

“We kindly ask for your understanding that this decision was an inevitable decision made to protect the members of THE BOYZ and the group as a whole. We are informing you that as of today, Ju Haknyeon will no longer be part of THE BOYZ and will cease all activities with the group,” the statement ends.

The Boyz will now be a 10-member group including Sangyeon (the leader), Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric.