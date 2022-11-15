Jungkook celebrates after pretending to score a goal, flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup

BTS' youngest member Jungkook pretended to score a goal and celebrate as he flew out of Seoul on Tuesday to take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Several videos and pictures of Jungkook were shared online by the BTS ARMY. (Also Read | Jungkook leaves BTS ARMY screaming as he bows, winks, makes heart signs)

In a video, Jungkook got out of his car as he arrived at the airport. The singer was dressed in a black ensemble--a T-shirt, jacket and trousers. He opted for sneakers, wore a mask on his face, and also carried a bag with him. In the clip, he bowed to the fans and paparazzi stationed there.

Jungkook then kept his bag aside and pretended to get ready to score a goal. After hitting the imaginary ball, he pretended that he scored the goal and celebrated his win. Jungkook also made a heart with his hands and waved at the crowd before stepping inside the airport. He also bowed, flashed the peace sign and smiled at the crowd.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "He gets me smiling from ear to ear. The World Cup belongs to you my Jungkookie." "He's so cute. Have a safe flight Jungkook," read a comment. "Give him the world right now!!! He gave a spoiler. I love him so much," said a BTS ARMY. "Jungkook's cute footsteps preparing for his tiny football kick pls he's so precious," another person commented. "Every time Jungkook puts his bag down, I’ll be ready for anything!!" wrote a Twitter user.

Jungkook will take part in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. On November 12, BTS officially announced that Jungkook will lend his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming World Cup and that he will also perform at the opening ceremony.

It tweeted, “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on November 20 local time.

