Jungkook leaves BTS ARMY screaming as he bows, winks, makes heart signs upon return from Qatar. Watch

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, recently returned from Qatar after his shoot in the country. Several videos and pictures of the singer emerged on social media platforms highlighting his gestures at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center. It has left the BTS ARMY screaming and lauding Jungkook. For his travel he opted a black sweatshirt, matching trousers and beige slippers with white socks. (Also Read | Jungkook greets fans, makes hearts melt while shooting in Qatar; BTS ARMY calls him 'Aladdin)

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Jungkook was seen exiting the SGBAC carrying a bag. As the fans and paparazzi stationed outside started screaming, Jungkook bowed facing them. He then dropped his bag and bowed low turning on all sides. The clip next showed, Jungkook making finger hearts, winking and also making a heart shape with his hands over his head while bowing.

After bowing a few more times, Jungkook waved at the people and also flashed the peace sign. As he made his way towards his car, he gestured his fans to cheer for him. The video ended with Jungkook getting in the car. As a fan screamed 'thank you' in Korean, Jungkook took his hand out of the car and waved again.

정국이 무사히 도착했네 손흔들어주고 인사도해주고 완전 천사야 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/PtaPz72zBh — 아기 (@mandarinpeach_) October 27, 2022

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "This is one of millions reasons why I love him so much, from their debut until now he's NEVER changed! He is still the most humble and well-mannered man even though he's like the most popular and successful K-pop idol in the whole world." "He is a whole damn gentleman," tweeted another person.

"His 90 degrees bow and I admire his attitude. The sweetest most polite boy ever," commented a fan. "This man knows the effort of fans and media, he knows those people have waited for him for so long just to see a glimpse of him, he appreciated and valued these people. This man is the best of the best in the world despite his popularity he still manages to be this very humble," said a Twitter user.

Not many people saw this. The report happens to spot JKs car at the traffic light. With windows ALL THE WAY DOWN talking to just 2 armys. TWO. But he still took time and greeted them as if he is not tired from a 10hr flight. How can you not love this man. #jungkook pic.twitter.com/vmxZuXIo8K — everydayjeykay_10.11 《《BTS my Forever Artist》》 (@everydayjeykay) October 27, 2022

Another clip was shared by a fan on Twitter saying that Jungkook spoke to his fans in Qatar after rolling down the window of his car. In the clip, seemingly Jungkook talked with two fans as his car stood at a traffic signal. Sharing the clip, the person wrote, "Not many people saw this. The report happens to spot JKs car at the traffic light. With windows ALL THE WAY DOWN talking to just 2 armys. TWO. But he still took time and greeted them as if he is not tired from a 10hr flight. How can you not love this man." As the car went away, Jungkook was heard saying 'thank you'.

Jungkook travelled to Qatar earlier this week for his projects. Many videos and pictures showed the singer dancing on the street, greeting fans with folded hands and also waving at them.

