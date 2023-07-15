Jungkook reveals his health ‘got worse' after landing in US; BTS ARMY says ‘he was sick, had to perform in rain’

BTS member Jungkook performed in New York on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series amid bad weather. He is the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the GMA. Jungkook's show came just hours after the release of his solo song Seven. After the show, Jungkook took to Weverse on Friday and interacted with his fans in a live session. He shared that he wasn't doing well and his health 'got worse' after he landed in New York. (Also Read | Jungkook performs Seven, blows kisses at fans amid bad weather)

Jungkook talks about his health

BTS' Jungkook held a live session on Weverse.

Speaking to fans, Jungkook said, "To be honest my condition wasn't that good either and it got worse once I landed. But don't worry, it's getting better... it's not Covid-19, I got it tested." He also added, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "I prepared a mic since my throat condition isn't that good." Jungkook also said, "Due to the weather, the concert was cancelled after the rehearsal, so it was unfortunate."

Jungkook speaks about Seven

Talking about the music video of Seven, Jungkook said, "I wanted to see your reactions, the music video is quite fun right? How should I say, somewhat the plotline and theme isn't something you get to see usually in music videos." On filming the video, he said, "I remember now shooting the music video here it was quite hard. The weather was cold but since the water was warm, I didn't catch a cold."

Jungkook praises Han So-hee

Jungkook also said that actor Han So-hee, who featured in the music video, helped him out a lot while acting. Jungkook added that he knew what he had to do in the music video but when the camera was on, So-hee did 'such a great job' that it helped him a lot. Talking about the funeral scene in Seven, Jungkook said, "The scene you guys like the most, I think it comes out here. It's a scene that makes one annoyed, right? (laughs)."

Jungkook celebrated with a cake

During the live session, Jungkook cut a strawberry cake. He said, "I heard the cake is quite expensive so I wanted to try it. It is delicious." Before signing out, Jungkook said, "I am always thankful (to you) and as I always move keeping you guys in mind. You guys too please cheer for me steadily and I'll also keep working hard while thinking of you guys.. I'll keep running."

BTS fans react to Jungkook talking about his health

After fans came to know that Jungkook wasn't doing well they sent him good wishes. A person wrote on Twitter, "It's okay you still did so much. Jungkook I hope you get well soon." A comment read, "He's working hard. I hope he gets well soon." "Poor Kookie was sick and had to perform in the rain at an ungodly early hour? Wow. The performances - you would never know what he was dealing with. What a professional. But not surprising," said a Twitter user. "I hope you’ll get better recovery. Stay healthy and stay strong," read a tweet.

About Seven

On Friday, Jungkook performed Seven, Dynamite, and Euphoria followed by many more at Central Park. Jungkook's song Seven also features rapper Latto. The song has been described by BTS agency BigHit as an invigorating summer song. Ahead of his official solo debut, Jungkook previously released two free singles.

