Jungkook makes BTS ARMY give a shoutout to his mom present at Golden live concert; RM reveals why he came to show. Watch

BTS member Jungkook held his Golden live on-stage concert on Monday in Seoul. The youngest member of BTS sang songs from his new album Golden. He also interacted with the audience amid cheers and laughs. (Also Read | BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven Feat Latto wins big at 2023 Billboard Music Award)

Jungkook talks about his mother, RM

BTS member Jungkook at the Golden live on-stage concert.

Jungkook informed his fans present at the venue that his mother was also present in the audience. As everyone cheered, he turned the mic towards the audience and said, “Say it one more time. My mom is here. 'Thank you, mother.' My mom will like that. There's the golden rain dream and RM gave me the nickname ‘Golden Maknae’. To every moment till now has been golden.”

RM attends Jungkook's concert

In a clip, RM was seen making his way towards his seat in the audience as the fans around him looked at him. He was dressed in a black outfit and a hat. In another clip, RM was seen showing his phone to another person and laughing as Jungkook interacted with the fans.

A person tweeted, “Not Namjoon checking the group chat when Jungkook was answering the questions.”

Speaking with Jungkook, RM said in another clip, “Your mom and dad must be proud. The other members all have shoots today and I'm the one who gave him the nickname! I had to come…. He's our youngest, but I learn so much from him.”

J-Hope, Jimin cheer for Jungkook

Before Jungkook began his concert, J-Hope wrote on Weverse, "Hello. Let's go JK." He also said, "I can't wait bruhhhhh." Later J-hope also wrote, "Jungkook's live form is crazy." During Jungkook's performance, Jimin also wrote, "Wow. That's awesome. My favourite song."

About Golden

Recently, Jungkook released his debut solo album, Golden, a reference to his nickname of 'the golden maknae (golden youngest in Korean)'. Ed Sheeran plays guitar on Yes or No, Shawn Mendes co-wrote the piano ballad Hate You.

Major Lazer is featured on the breathy-bass banger Closer to You and DJ Snake is on the dance-pop Please Don't Change. Rapper Jack Harlow is on the single 3D, which hit number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

