Justin and Hailey Bieber's son Jack has ‘brought’ the couple ‘much closer’ after split rumours

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, a moment of joy for the couple who tied the knot in 2018. However, their happiness was momentarily clouded when split rumours surfaced after fans noticed that the couple was on social media. The sources shared with Life & Style that Jack has brought the two “much closer.” Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024, reportedly strengthening their bond despite split rumours. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Justin and Hailey’s son ‘brought them closer’

After the social media controversy, the Love Me singer quickly cleared up the confusion, addressing the situation in a now-deleted Instagram Story, where he explained, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

The source told Life & Style, “Jack’s brought them closer together but new parenthood is hard on all couples.” Yet, “they want the world to know they are very much together.” The source added that with their latest posts on social media, the two are “setting the record straight.” They added, “They want the world to know they are very much together.”

The insider continued, “Their relationship has been scrutinized since the beginning. It was a lot to deal with in those early days, especially for Hailey, who felt a lot of insecurity over constant comparisons,” to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez who announced her engagement in December.

Hailey has been a ‘rock’ for Justin over the years

The source revealed that the Baby singer “has not been in the best headspace, but he’s continued to work through a lot and Hailey’s supported him. She’s been a rock, and really shown a lot of strength amid adversity.”

The source explained, “In the past, he’s asked her to work less and stay home more, but it just wasn’t making her happy. The biggest shift for them has been finding a balance. She still goes out, travels and explores work opportunities, even when that doesn’t align with what Justin wants. He’s realized things are better when he doesn’t try to hold her back.”

As for Hailey, she shared about her marriage to the fans speculating a divorce to W Magazine in July 2024, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.'”

She continued, “It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."