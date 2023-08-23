Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun’s relationship probably has run its course. Report

Justin Bieber is making new music without his longtime manager Scooter Braun, according to a PEOPLE report.

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for YouTube Originals)

The insider reveals that Bieber, 29, is still “managed” by Braun, 42, but multiple insiders tell PEOPLE that they have not spoken in almost a year. (Puck News first reported the split.)

“Justin has been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” says the source.

“The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

On Tuesday a Billboard report confirmed that Ariana Grande had parted ways with Braun after 10 years of working together.

“They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction,” said an insider close to the situation.

“Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

The news came one day after PEOPLE confirmed that Demi Lovato also recently ended her working relationship with the talent manager after four years.

A music industry insider with knowledge of the situation said that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," adding, "People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Bieber was discovered by Braun at 13 years old when the music manager and executive found him on YouTube.

According to a 2010 New York Times article, Braun, then 28, tracked down the Canadian singer after contacting his school and calling board members so he could speak with his mother.

The “Beauty and a Beat” singer eventually met with Braun and signed to his record label Raymond Braun Media Group, which Braun co-founded with Usher. In a 2012 interview with Complex, Braun talked about managing the pop star.

“We have a very different bond. The common misconception, because I’m 13 years older than him is that it’s a little brother. It’s more like an uncle or a dad. I kind of realized it being on the road with Justin’s mom. She’s not a disciplinarian, and he needed that person in his life,” he told the outlet.

Braun became a celebrity himself as he built his talent management empire, SB Projects, representing clients such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Kanye West, David Guetta, and Black Eyed Peas.