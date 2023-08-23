Ahsoka Season 1: What Star Wars fans need to know before watching the show

Is there too much Star Wars? Well, that’s like asking if there’s too much cake because the Star Wars universe, like the real one, keeps expanding and expanding. The latest character to get her own show is Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice who first appeared in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and reprised the role in The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka with Grogu in The Mandolorian (Disney Plus)

The first season of Star Wars: Ahsoka will drop on Disney+ on Tuesday, August 22 at 9AM ET with Rosario Dawson (who played nurse Claire Temple in Daredevil and other Netflix Marvel shows). Written and co-directed by Dave Filoni, the story arc will follow the backstory that started in the 2008 animated movie The Clone Wars and the subsequent TV shows.

Filoni said: "She’s a wanderer at this point, and is in a lot of ways wary of any organization as such because of the power that comes with it as a group. She walks a path that basically died out a long time ago. And there aren’t many like her left, if any. So that’s a lonely thing. What is that life like? If you are a loner, you have a very small circle of friends. What is it like, then, when you try to open back up?"

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Tano is a Force-sensitive female who was outcast from the Jedi order after the Clone Wars and helped establish rebel cells against the Galactic Empire. She used to be Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice.

What have we seen her to do so far?

After the fall of Old Republic and start of the Galactic Empire, Ahsoka went into hiding and later joined Senator Bail Organa’s rebel movement. She later came in contact with Darth Vader but didn’t know it was her former master Anakin. She later sought Mandalorian Din Djarin’s in a mission who was on his own quest to reunite Grogu – colloquially known as Baby Yoda – with the Jedi. Tano refused to train Grogu and instead directed them to Luke Skywalker. Later on, she visited Luke Skywalker at his new Jedi temple where Grogu temporarily went training.

When is the show set?

Ahsoka is set in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian and after the final film of the original trilogy.

What’s the story arc?

The first season will see Ahsoka investigate rumours that Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned as “heir to the Empire”. Hayden Christensen, who was seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, is also expected to make an appearance and it will most likely be a flashback since Anakin Skywalker is dead after the events of The Return of the Jedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail