Justin Bieber celebrates first birthday after becoming dad, shares rare pics with Hailey and baby Jack. See post
Hailey Bieber also posted a sweet tribute to Justin Bieber on her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of herself hugging him.
Pop star Justin Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday on March 1 surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Hailey Bieber and their 6-month-old son Jack Blues. The two-time Grammy winner shared a heartwarming glimpse into his life as a new dad, posting a rare photo of himself, Hailey, and baby Jack on Instagram. (Also Read | Justin Bieber leaves fans worried as he raps that he flies ‘high like a magpie’ in new shirtless video)
The adorable snap shows Justin holding up his son, who was dressed in a cute green onesie and beanie, while Hailey looks on lovingly. The photo was part of a celebratory Instagram carousel post filled with birthday snaps, including behind-the-scenes looks at Justin's celebration with friends.
Hailey also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself hugging Justin from behind as he recorded music in their home. The room was decorated with "Happy Birthday" balloons.
Justin's birthday celebration was also marked by well-wishes from friends and loved ones, including The Kid LAROI, Justin's half-sister Jazmyn, and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin.
Several of his friends also shared behind-the-scenes looks at the birthday celebration on Instagram, showing Justin surrounded by friends and enjoying drinks, golf carts, and music.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.