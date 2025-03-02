Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Bieber celebrates first birthday after becoming dad, shares rare pics with Hailey and baby Jack. See post

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 02, 2025 12:55 PM IST

Hailey Bieber also posted a sweet tribute to Justin Bieber on her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of herself hugging him.

Pop star Justin Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday on March 1 surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Hailey Bieber and their 6-month-old son Jack Blues. The two-time Grammy winner shared a heartwarming glimpse into his life as a new dad, posting a rare photo of himself, Hailey, and baby Jack on Instagram. (Also Read | Justin Bieber leaves fans worried as he raps that he flies ‘high like a magpie’ in new shirtless video)

Justin Bieber celebrated his birthday with family and friends.
Justin Bieber celebrated his birthday with family and friends.

The adorable snap shows Justin holding up his son, who was dressed in a cute green onesie and beanie, while Hailey looks on lovingly. The photo was part of a celebratory Instagram carousel post filled with birthday snaps, including behind-the-scenes looks at Justin's celebration with friends.

Hailey also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself hugging Justin from behind as he recorded music in their home. The room was decorated with "Happy Birthday" balloons.

Justin's birthday celebration was also marked by well-wishes from friends and loved ones, including The Kid LAROI, Justin's half-sister Jazmyn, and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin.

Several of his friends also shared behind-the-scenes looks at the birthday celebration on Instagram, showing Justin surrounded by friends and enjoying drinks, golf carts, and music.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On