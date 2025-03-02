Justin Bieber celebrates first birthday after becoming dad, shares rare pics with Hailey and baby Jack. See post

Pop star Justin Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday on March 1 surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Hailey Bieber and their 6-month-old son Jack Blues. The two-time Grammy winner shared a heartwarming glimpse into his life as a new dad, posting a rare photo of himself, Hailey, and baby Jack on Instagram. (Also Read | Justin Bieber leaves fans worried as he raps that he flies ‘high like a magpie’ in new shirtless video) Justin Bieber celebrated his birthday with family and friends.

The adorable snap shows Justin holding up his son, who was dressed in a cute green onesie and beanie, while Hailey looks on lovingly. The photo was part of a celebratory Instagram carousel post filled with birthday snaps, including behind-the-scenes looks at Justin's celebration with friends.

Hailey also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself hugging Justin from behind as he recorded music in their home. The room was decorated with "Happy Birthday" balloons.

Justin's birthday celebration was also marked by well-wishes from friends and loved ones, including The Kid LAROI, Justin's half-sister Jazmyn, and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin.

Several of his friends also shared behind-the-scenes looks at the birthday celebration on Instagram, showing Justin surrounded by friends and enjoying drinks, golf carts, and music.